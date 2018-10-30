Macquarie Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (GOOG)

Macquarie reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a $1,186.96 rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a $1,195.88 rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a $1,195.88 rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a $1,205.50 rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, MED increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,020.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $980.64 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.64, for a total value of $30,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,757.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $96,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,646 shares of company stock worth $104,260,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

