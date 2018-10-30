Luxottica Group (LUXTY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUXTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxottica Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Luxottica Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of LUXTY opened at $62.72 on Monday. Luxottica Group has a 12-month low of $55.57 and a 12-month high of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

