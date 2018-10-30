Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Raised by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.5% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 463.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 43,126 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $10,048,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.