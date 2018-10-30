Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 165.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,291 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.64 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 41.06% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

