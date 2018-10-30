Lok’n Store Group Plc (LOK) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.67 Per Share

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) declared a dividend on Monday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lok’n Store Group’s previous dividend of $3.33. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Lok’n Store Group stock opened at GBX 414 ($5.41) on Tuesday. Lok’n Store Group has a 12 month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 489 ($6.39).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Lok'nStore Group plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

