Loews Co. (L) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 402.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 1,286.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Loews by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Loews by 385.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.68.

L opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.