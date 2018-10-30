Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,333 shares, an increase of 238.4% from the September 28th total of 1,516,143 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,280,842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,441,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,640 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,786,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 40,517,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,596,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 801,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,925,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 443,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. Macquarie upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.