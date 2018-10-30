LKQ Co. (LKQ) VP Varun Laroyia Purchases 1,000 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LKQ opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7,663.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 229.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 119.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

