Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,600 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Danaher were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,011,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,073,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 77.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,552,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Danaher by 113.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,069,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,990 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2,228.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 525,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 160.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 478,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 29,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $2,920,023.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,911,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $10,373,544.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,813,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,448 shares of company stock worth $14,306,623. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.