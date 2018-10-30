Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $712,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PG&E were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,850,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,423 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,304.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,944,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,062 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,251,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,406 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $59,684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,616 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,608.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered PG&E from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $48.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

NYSE:PCG opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

