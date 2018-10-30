Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,977 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

UTX opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

