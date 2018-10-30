LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NYSE:LIVX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.21). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NYSE:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews.

