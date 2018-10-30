LiveRamp (RAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

LiveRamp stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

