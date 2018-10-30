Livent (LTHM) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LTHM opened at $15.55 on Friday. Livent has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $17.30.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

