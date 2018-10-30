Littelfuse (LFUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q3 guidance at $2.31-2.45 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $459.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $165.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $163.43 and a 1-year high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.59.

In related news, SVP Ian Highley sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.80, for a total value of $2,663,536.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $3,055,723.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,723,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $6,314,954 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

