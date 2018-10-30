Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Gabelli upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $295,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $325,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LECO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.42 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

