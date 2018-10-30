Linamar (LNR) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Linamar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linamar has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$79.80.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$52.85 on Monday. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$51.50 and a 1-year high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.92%.

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.71 per share, with a total value of C$248,153.00. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.09, for a total value of C$302,068.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $740,708 in the last ninety days.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

