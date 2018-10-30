Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st.

Lifetime Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 million, a PE ratio of 164.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). Lifetime Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $148.65 million for the quarter.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

