Life & Banc Split (LBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.90

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.90 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 25190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%.

In other Life & Banc Split news, Director Mark A. Caranci acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,180.00.

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.