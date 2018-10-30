Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 7,387 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

