Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 12,705 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Devon Energy by 168.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

