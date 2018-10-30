Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,334 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.63% of NovaGold Resources worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NG. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 75.9% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 5,754,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 88.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,399,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 657,875 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,597,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 993.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 121,293 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

NG opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 30,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $128,857.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 560,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Deisley sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $130,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 759,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,366.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,818 shares of company stock worth $1,438,075.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

