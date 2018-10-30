Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $150,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 262,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,151,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,952,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.43 during trading on Tuesday. 11,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,657. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $110.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.1816 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

