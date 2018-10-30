Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.9% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $889,581.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 590,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,649. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Nomura reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. CIBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

