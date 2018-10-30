LeafCoin (LEAF) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, LeafCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. LeafCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LeafCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00777122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003740 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00020045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001096 BTC.

About LeafCoin

LeafCoin (CRYPTO:LEAF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin . The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LeafCoin’s official website is leafco.in

LeafCoin Coin Trading

LeafCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeafCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LeafCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

