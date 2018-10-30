LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $684.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

