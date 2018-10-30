Las Vegas Sands Corp. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 27.71%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $81.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

