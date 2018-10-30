Lapides Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 303.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 80.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 62,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,771. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

