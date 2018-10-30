Lapides Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,435. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In related news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 22,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,586,524.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,642 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,715. 43.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

