Lafargeholcim (LHN) PT Set at CHF 64.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 64.60 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Societe Generale set a CHF 37 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a CHF 65 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 51.08.

VTX LHN opened at CHF 53.20 on Friday. Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

