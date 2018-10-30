KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (KCNY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th.

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

