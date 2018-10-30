Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) PT Set at €41.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.62 ($46.07).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of AMS PHIA opened at €32.72 ($38.05) on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.