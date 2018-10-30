KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. KLA-Tencor updated its Q2 guidance to $2.02-2.34 EPS.

KLAC stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 865,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,286. KLA-Tencor has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen set a $120.00 price target on KLA-Tencor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $179,119.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $151,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,839 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

