Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.08 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.25%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $609,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

