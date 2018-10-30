Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) versus Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Head-To-Head Review

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 13.52% 12.59% 4.39% Selective Insurance Group 6.34% 11.62% 2.55%

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Selective Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $186.78 million 6.67 $24.90 million $1.25 47.02 Selective Insurance Group $2.47 billion 1.53 $168.82 million $3.11 20.60

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Selective Insurance Group 1 4 0 0 1.80

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Selective Insurance Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

