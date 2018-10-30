Kin (KIN) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $38.19 million and approximately $225,080.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, OTCBTC, Mercatox and Fatbtc. In the last week, Kin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00241900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.79 or 0.09818373 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, COSS, Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Fatbtc and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

