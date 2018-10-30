Kid Brands (KIDBQ) & PlayAGS (AGS) Head to Head Comparison

Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kid Brands and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS -10.91% -40.01% -3.47%

0.7% of Kid Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Kid Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kid Brands and PlayAGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS $211.96 million 3.66 -$45.10 million ($1.94) -11.36

Kid Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kid Brands and PlayAGS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kid Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A PlayAGS 0 0 7 0 3.00

PlayAGS has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.33%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Kid Brands.

Summary

Kid Brands beats PlayAGS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kid Brands

Kid Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and décor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands. It also provides cribs, mattresses, and other nursery furniture under the BabiItalia, Europa Baby, Bonavita, Graco, and Serta brands; and developmental toys and feeding products, bath and baby care items, and baby gear with features that address the various stages of an infant's early years under the Sassy, Carter's, Disney, Garanimals, and Kokopax brands. In addition, the company markets a range of products under various licenses, including Carter's, Disney, Graco, and Serta. Kid Brands, Inc. sells its products through its own direct sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to retail customers in the United States and internationally, including mass merchandisers, baby superstores, specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. The company was formerly known as Russ Berrie and Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kid Brands, Inc. in September 2009. Kid Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 18, 2014, Kid Brands, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

