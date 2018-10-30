Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.07 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $892.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.65. Kforce has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

In other news, Vice Chairman Howard W. Sutter sold 9,710 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $412,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,964 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $108,334.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,951,995 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

