Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,480,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after buying an additional 1,972,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,495,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,032,745,000 after buying an additional 1,213,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after buying an additional 726,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,850,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,519,000 after buying an additional 540,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

