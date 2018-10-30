Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,495,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,032,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 78.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,480,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,771,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,686 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,519,000 after purchasing an additional 540,583 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 726,653 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

