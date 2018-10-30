KeyCorp Weighs in on Comcast Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Comcast in a report issued on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the cable giant will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. MED started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Comcast has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

