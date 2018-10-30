KeyCorp Trims Lincoln Electric (LECO) Target Price to $100.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $77.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $295,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,655.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,573,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

