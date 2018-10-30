Kering (KER) Given a €540.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €585.00 ($680.23) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €460.00 ($534.88) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €568.00 ($660.47) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €510.00 ($593.02) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €524.00 ($609.30) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €504.50 ($586.63).

Shares of KER opened at €381.90 ($444.07) on Friday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

