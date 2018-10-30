Kendall Capital Management Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,193,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517,623 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,460,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,922,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,485 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,283,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,713,000 after acquiring an additional 172,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,862,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 717,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

