KEMET (KEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KEM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 88,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,181. KEMET has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $933.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get KEMET alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEM. Macquarie began coverage on KEMET in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on KEMET and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other KEMET news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $83,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $398,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.