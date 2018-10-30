Kellogg (K) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 148.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Kellogg worth $47,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $14,292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,655 shares of company stock valued at $45,829,574. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

