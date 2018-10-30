KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.10

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 458417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.28.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $893.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 60,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

