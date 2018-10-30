Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,968,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 480% from the previous session’s volume of 339,619 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.99.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Xiaoming Hu purchased 32,000 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $144,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 147,422 shares of company stock worth $605,520. 28.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

