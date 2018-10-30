Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 4,571,660 BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,571,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,000. BlackBerry accounts for 8.0% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

BB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,849. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

