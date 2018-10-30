K12 Inc. (LRN) Insider Kevin Chavous Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) insider Kevin Chavous sold 7,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $153,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. K12 Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $875.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of -0.04.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. K12 had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRN. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of K12 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on K12 from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth $9,205,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in K12 by 2,031.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 397,465 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in K12 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,622,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,937,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 119,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

